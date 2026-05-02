FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Chris Sale
Atlanta Braves

Chris Sale

Atlanta Braves • #51 SP

Chris Sale And Braves Face Rockies On May 2

Chris Sale will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, May 2 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Sale has +106 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Sale is 5-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing only one hit.

The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chris Sale

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Atlanta BravesRecent Atlanta Braves Player News

View All Atlanta Braves Player News