Chris Sale And Braves Face Rockies On May 2

Sale is 5-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing only one hit.

The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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