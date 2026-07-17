Chris Sale And Braves Take On Rangers On July 17

Sale is 9-6 with a 2.20 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed three scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while giving up two hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.