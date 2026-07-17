Chris Sale And Braves Take On Rangers On July 17
Chris Sale will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park, on Friday, July 17 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Sale has +108 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Sale is 9-6 with a 2.20 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed three scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while giving up two hits.
The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.