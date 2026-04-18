Chris Sale And Braves Play Phillies On April 18

Sale is 3-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.