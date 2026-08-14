Chris Sale And Braves Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 14

Sale is 12-7 with a 2.20 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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