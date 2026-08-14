FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Chris Sale
Atlanta Braves

Chris Sale

Atlanta Braves • #51 SP

Chris Sale And Braves Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 14

Chris Sale will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Sale has -120 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Sale is 12-7 with a 2.20 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chris Sale

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Atlanta BravesRecent Atlanta Braves Player News

View All Atlanta Braves Player News