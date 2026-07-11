Chris Sale And Braves Take On Cardinals On July 11
Chris Sale will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, July 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Sale is 9-6 with a 2.20 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw three scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing two hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.