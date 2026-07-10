Chris Sale And Braves Play Cardinals On July 10

Sale is 9-6 with a 2.27 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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