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Chris Sale
Atlanta Braves

Chris Sale

Atlanta Braves • #51 SP

Chris Sale And Braves Play Cardinals On July 10

Chris Sale will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, July 10 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Sale has +118 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Sale is 9-6 with a 2.27 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chris Sale

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