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Chris Sale
Atlanta Braves

Chris Sale

Atlanta Braves • #51 SP

Chris Sale And Braves Play Athletics On April 1

Chris Sale will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Athletics at Truist Park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Sale has -102 odds to total over 8.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Sale is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Athletics are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chris Sale

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