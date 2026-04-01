Chris Sale And Braves Play Athletics On April 1
Chris Sale will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Athletics at Truist Park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Sale has -102 odds to total over 8.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Sale is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Athletics are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.