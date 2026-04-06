Chris Sale And Braves Take On Angels On April 6

Sale is 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA and nine strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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