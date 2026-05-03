Chris Paddack And Marlins Face Phillies On May 3

Paddack is 0-4 with a 6.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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