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Chris Paddack
Miami Marlins

Chris Paddack

Miami Marlins • #33 SP

Chris Paddack And Marlins Face Phillies On May 3

Chris Paddack will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Paddack has -158 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Paddack is 0-4 with a 6.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chris Paddack

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