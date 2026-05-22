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Chris Bassitt
Baltimore Orioles

Chris Bassitt

Baltimore Orioles • #40 SP

Chris Bassitt And Orioles Take On Tigers On May 22

Chris Bassitt will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, May 22 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Bassitt has -140 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bassitt is 3-3 with a 5.44 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Tigers are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chris Bassitt

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