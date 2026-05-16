Chris Bassitt And Orioles Play Nationals On May 16

Bassitt is 3-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.