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Chris Bassitt
Baltimore Orioles

Chris Bassitt

Baltimore Orioles • #40 SP

Chris Bassitt And Orioles Play Nationals On May 16

Chris Bassitt will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Bassitt has +122 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Bassitt is 3-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chris Bassitt

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