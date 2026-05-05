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Chris Bassitt
Baltimore Orioles

Chris Bassitt

Baltimore Orioles • #40 SP

Chris Bassitt And Orioles Play Marlins On May 5

Chris Bassitt will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Bassitt has -106 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bassitt is 2-2 with a 5.46 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chris Bassitt

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