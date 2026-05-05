Chris Bassitt And Orioles Play Marlins On May 5

Bassitt is 2-2 with a 5.46 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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