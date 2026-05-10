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Chris Bassitt
Baltimore Orioles

Chris Bassitt

Baltimore Orioles • #40 SP

Chris Bassitt And Orioles Play Athletics On May 10

Chris Bassitt will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Bassitt has +116 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Bassitt is 2-2 with a 5.91 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chris Bassitt

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