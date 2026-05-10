Chris Bassitt And Orioles Play Athletics On May 10

Bassitt is 2-2 with a 5.91 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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