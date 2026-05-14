Chase Dollander And Rockies Face Pirates On May 14

Dollander is 3-2 with a 3.35 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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