Chase Dollander And Rockies Face Pirates On May 14
Chase Dollander will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Dollander has +106 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Dollander is 3-2 with a 3.35 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.