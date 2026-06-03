FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians

Chase DeLauter

Cleveland Guardians • #24 RF

Chase DeLauter And Guardians Square Off Against Yankees On June 3

Chase DeLauter and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:05 p.m. ET. DeLauter has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

DeLauter is hitting for a .263 BA, .342 OBP and .426 SLG with an 11% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 22 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Gerrit Cole (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase DeLauter

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News