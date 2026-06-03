Chase DeLauter And Guardians Square Off Against Yankees On June 3

DeLauter is hitting for a .263 BA, .342 OBP and .426 SLG with an 11% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 22 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Gerrit Cole (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.