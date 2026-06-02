Chase DeLauter And Guardians Play Yankees On June 2

DeLauter is hitting for a .268 BA, .345 OBP and .434 SLG with a 10.8% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 22 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 32 runs. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

The Yankees are sending Cam Schlittler (7-2) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 1.50 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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