Chase DeLauter And Guardians Take On White Sox On July 5

DeLauter is hitting for a .269 BA, .336 OBP and .410 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 27 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Chris Murphy (2-0) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.