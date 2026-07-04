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Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians

Chase DeLauter

Cleveland Guardians • #24 RF

Chase DeLauter And Guardians Play White Sox On July 4

Chase DeLauter and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, on Saturday, July 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET. DeLauter has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

DeLauter is hitting for a .270 BA, .337 OBP and .412 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 27 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (5-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.69 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase DeLauter

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