Chase DeLauter And Guardians Play White Sox On July 4

DeLauter is hitting for a .270 BA, .337 OBP and .412 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 27 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (5-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.69 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.

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