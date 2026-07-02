Chase DeLauter And Guardians Take On White Sox On July 2

DeLauter is hitting for a .275 BA, .344 OBP and .422 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 27 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Rangers.

Davis Martin aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the White Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.00 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

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