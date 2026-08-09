Chase DeLauter And Guardians Take On White Sox On Aug. 9

DeLauter is hitting for a .279 BA, .354 OBP and .436 SLG with a 14.4% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 45 runs. In 424 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 56 runs. DeLauter has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin will try to claim his 10th victory when he gets the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.

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