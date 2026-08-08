Chase DeLauter And Guardians Play White Sox On Aug. 8

DeLauter is hitting for a .280 BA, .356 OBP and .439 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 45 runs. In 419 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 56 runs. DeLauter has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) in his last appearance against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay gets the start for the White Sox, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.

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