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Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians

Chase DeLauter

Cleveland Guardians • #24 RF

Chase DeLauter And Guardians Face Twins On May 10

Chase DeLauter and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:40 p.m. ET. DeLauter has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

DeLauter is hitting for a .295 BA, .378 OBP and .527 SLG with a 10.8% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .906, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the Twins.

Andrew Morris starts for the first time this season for the Twins.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase DeLauter

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