Chase DeLauter And Guardians Square Off Against Twins On July 9

DeLauter is hitting for a .279 BA, .346 OBP and .428 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 30 runs. In 315 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Twins.

The Twins will send Bailey Ober (6-3) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.59 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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