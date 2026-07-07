Chase DeLauter And Guardians Take On Twins On July 7

DeLauter is hitting for a .272 BA, .337 OBP and .420 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 29 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 41 runs. He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his most recent game against the White Sox.

The Twins will send Taj Bradley (7-3) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.