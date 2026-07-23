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Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians

Chase DeLauter

Cleveland Guardians • #24 RF

Chase DeLauter And Guardians Play Twins On July 23

Chase DeLauter and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, on Thursday, July 23 at 1:10 p.m. ET. DeLauter has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

DeLauter is hitting for a .287 BA, .351 OBP and .454 SLG with a 13.4% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 34 runs. In 359 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (9-4 with a 3.85 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase DeLauter

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