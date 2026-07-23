Chase DeLauter And Guardians Play Twins On July 23

DeLauter is hitting for a .287 BA, .351 OBP and .454 SLG with a 13.4% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 34 runs. In 359 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (9-4 with a 3.85 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season.

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