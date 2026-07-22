Chase DeLauter And Guardians Face Twins On July 22

DeLauter is hitting for a .288 BA, .353 OBP and .458 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 34 runs. In 354 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober (7-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.