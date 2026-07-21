Chase DeLauter And Guardians Play Twins On July 21

DeLauter is hitting for a .286 BA, .351 OBP and .457 SLG with a 13.4% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 34 runs. In 350 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 50 runs. He collected three RBI (going 4-for-5 with two doubles) in his last game against the Twins.

Kendry Rojas (1-1) gets the start for the Twins, his third of the season.

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