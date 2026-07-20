Chase DeLauter And Guardians Square Off Against Twins On July 20

DeLauter is hitting for a .277 BA, .345 OBP and .445 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 34 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 47 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.

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