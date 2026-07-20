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Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians

Chase DeLauter

Cleveland Guardians • #24 RF

Chase DeLauter And Guardians Square Off Against Twins On July 20

Chase DeLauter and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, on Monday, July 20 at 6:40 p.m. ET. DeLauter has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

DeLauter is hitting for a .277 BA, .345 OBP and .445 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 34 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 47 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase DeLauter

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