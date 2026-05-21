Chase DeLauter And Guardians Face Tigers On May 21

DeLauter is hitting for a .274 BA, .361 OBP and .470 SLG with a 10.8% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 19 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.43 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.