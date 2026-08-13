Chase DeLauter And Guardians Square Off Against Tigers On Aug. 13

DeLauter is hitting for a .283 BA, .358 OBP and .445 SLG with a 14.4% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 48 runs. In 439 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 57 runs. DeLauter has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero gets the start for the Tigers, his 20th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.

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