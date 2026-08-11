Chase DeLauter And Guardians Play Tigers On Aug. 11

DeLauter is hitting for a .277 BA, .354 OBP and .433 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 46 runs. In 429 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 56 runs. DeLauter has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Drew Anderson makes the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.