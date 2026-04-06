Chase DeLauter And Guardians Take On Royals On April 6

DeLauter is hitting for a .313 BA, .343 OBP and .781 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.124, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored seven runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in nine runs (12th in MLB). In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Michael Wacha (0-0) gets the start for the Royals, his second of the season.

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