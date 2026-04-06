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Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians

Chase DeLauter

Cleveland Guardians • #24 RF

Chase DeLauter And Guardians Take On Royals On April 6

Chase DeLauter and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, on Monday, April 6 at 6:10 p.m. ET. DeLauter has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

DeLauter is hitting for a .313 BA, .343 OBP and .781 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.124, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored seven runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in nine runs (12th in MLB). In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Michael Wacha (0-0) gets the start for the Royals, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase DeLauter

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