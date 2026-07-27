Chase DeLauter And Guardians Square Off Against Reds On July 27

DeLauter is hitting for a .282 BA, .352 OBP and .447 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 35 runs. In 372 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 50 runs. DeLauter has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Rays.

The Reds will send Chase Burns (12-1) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 12-1 with a 2.42 ERA and 124 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.