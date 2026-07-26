Chase DeLauter And Guardians Take On Rays On July 26

DeLauter is hitting for a .284 BA, .351 OBP and .450 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 35 runs. In 368 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 50 runs. DeLauter has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (8-5 with a 3.28 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.