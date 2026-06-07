Chase DeLauter And Guardians Face Rangers On June 7

DeLauter is hitting for a .256 BA, .331 OBP and .408 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 23 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom (4-4) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.48 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.

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