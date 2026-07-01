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Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians

Chase DeLauter

Cleveland Guardians • #24 RF

Chase DeLauter And Guardians Take On Rangers On July 1

Chase DeLauter and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, July 1 at 1:10 p.m. ET. DeLauter has +750 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

DeLauter is hitting for a .269 BA, .339 OBP and .415 SLG with a 13.4% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 26 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send MacKenzie Gore (5-6) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.05 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase DeLauter

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