Chase DeLauter And Guardians Take On Rangers On July 1

DeLauter is hitting for a .269 BA, .339 OBP and .415 SLG with a 13.4% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 26 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send MacKenzie Gore (5-6) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.05 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.

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