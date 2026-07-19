Chase DeLauter And Guardians Take On Pirates On July 19

DeLauter is hitting for a .277 BA, .343 OBP and .443 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 34 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 47 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes (8-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 21st of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.