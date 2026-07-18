Chase DeLauter And Guardians Face Pirates On July 18

DeLauter is hitting for a .278 BA, .345 OBP and .448 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 33 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 46 runs. In his last action (on July 12 against the Marlins) he went 1 for 5 with a home run and an RBI.

The Pirates are sending Jared Jones (1-1) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.37 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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