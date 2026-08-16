Chase DeLauter And Guardians Take On Padres On Aug. 16

DeLauter is hitting for a .286 BA, .358 OBP and .443 SLG with a 14.2% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 49 runs. In 452 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 57 runs. DeLauter has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Padres.

Casey Mize gets the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.

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