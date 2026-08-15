Chase DeLauter And Guardians Square Off Against Padres On Aug. 15

DeLauter is hitting for a .284 BA, .357 OBP and .442 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 48 runs. In 448 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 57 runs. DeLauter has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Padres.

Wandy Peralta gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.39 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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