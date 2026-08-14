Chase DeLauter And Guardians Face Padres On Aug. 14

DeLauter is hitting for a .285 BA, .359 OBP and .445 SLG with a 14.2% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 48 runs. In 443 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 57 runs. DeLauter has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Tigers.

Michael King (7-8) takes the mound for the Padres in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.37 ERA in 136 1/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.

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