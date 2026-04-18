Chase DeLauter And Guardians Take On Orioles On April 18

DeLauter is hitting for a .246 BA, .342 OBP and .554 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .896 and he has scored 11 runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Orioles.

Dean Kremer (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Orioles, his second of the season.

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