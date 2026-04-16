Chase DeLauter And Guardians Play Orioles On April 16

DeLauter is hitting for a .259 BA, .343 OBP and .586 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .929 and he has scored nine runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Shane Baz (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.

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