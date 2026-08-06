Chase DeLauter And Guardians Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 6

DeLauter is hitting for a .276 BA, .352 OBP and .439 SLG with a 13.9% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 42 runs. In 409 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 55 runs. DeLauter has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mets.

The Mets are sending Nolan McLean (7-7) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.29 ERA and 148 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.