Chase DeLauter And Guardians Face Mets On Aug. 5

DeLauter is hitting for a .279 BA, .352 OBP and .444 SLG with a 13.9% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 42 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 55 runs. DeLauter has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Christian Scott gets the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.99 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.