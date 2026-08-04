Chase DeLauter And Guardians Face Mets On Aug. 4

DeLauter is hitting for a .278 BA, .347 OBP and .444 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 41 runs. In 398 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 55 runs. DeLauter has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Sean Manaea (2-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.