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Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians

Chase DeLauter

Cleveland Guardians • #24 RF

Chase DeLauter And Guardians Face Marlins On July 12

Chase DeLauter and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. DeLauter has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

DeLauter is hitting for a .279 BA, .348 OBP and .442 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 32 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips (2-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase DeLauter

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