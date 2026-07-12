Chase DeLauter And Guardians Face Marlins On July 12

DeLauter is hitting for a .279 BA, .348 OBP and .442 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 32 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips (2-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.