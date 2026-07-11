Chase DeLauter And Guardians Play Marlins On July 11

DeLauter is hitting for a .282 BA, .347 OBP and .447 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 32 runs. In 323 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Eury Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.84 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.

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