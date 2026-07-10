Chase DeLauter And Guardians Play Marlins On July 10
Chase DeLauter and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, July 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. DeLauter has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
DeLauter is hitting for a .279 BA, .345 OBP and .436 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 31 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 43 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Twins.
Sandy Alcantara (10-4) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.