Chase DeLauter And Guardians Play Marlins On July 10

DeLauter is hitting for a .279 BA, .345 OBP and .436 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 31 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 43 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Twins.

Sandy Alcantara (10-4) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

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