Chase DeLauter And Guardians Take On Giants On Aug. 20

DeLauter is hitting for a .285 BA, .358 OBP and .442 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 49 runs. In 453 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 57 runs. DeLauter has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Padres.

Landen Roupp (7-12 with a 4.31 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 25th of the season.

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